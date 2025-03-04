HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Amid FIR against SP's Abu Azmi, his son booked in Goa

Amid FIR against SP's Abu Azmi, his son booked in Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2025 20:56 IST

x

The Goa police on Tuesday filed a case against Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's son Abu Farhan Azmi and others on charges of indulging in a fight at a public place in the state and disturbing peace, officials said.

IMAGE: Abu Farhan Azmi. Photograph: ANI on X

Restaurateur and entrepreneur Abu Farhan Azmi the is husband of actor Ayesha Takia.

The development comes at a time when Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi has been facing a first information report (FIR) in Maharashtra and criticism from the ruling alliance members there over his comments eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

 

The Goa police in a release said their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a super market in Candolim (North Goa district).

During the fight, Abu Farhan Azmi reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm which he was carrying, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

When police arrived at the scene, it was informed that there was a scuffle between two groups -- including that of Farhan Azmi -- over a petty matter, the official said.

Both parties involved in the altercation were later brought to Calangute police station. They were given the opportunity to file complaints, but both parties refused to do, the police release said.

'As per protocol, they were sent for medical examination at District Hospital, Mapusa, but they refused the medical examination,' the release said.

Abu Farhan Azmi produced a valid arms licence, issued by the authority concerned, along with a permit to carry it in Goa, it said.

The statements of all the accused were recorded by the Calangute police on Tuesday morning.

'Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace and causing affray, a state-initiated complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station,' the release said.

A case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Police starts probe against Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb remark
Police starts probe against Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb remark
Drama in courtroom as lawyers fight over Saif suspect
Drama in courtroom as lawyers fight over Saif suspect
Maha Min Munde resigns amid row over sarpanch murder
Maha Min Munde resigns amid row over sarpanch murder
Man held, released in Saif case speaks out
Man held, released in Saif case speaks out
Delhi man throws son from 1st flr after spat with wife
Delhi man throws son from 1st flr after spat with wife

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 2

8 Countries PM Narendra Modi Has Not Visited

webstory image 3

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

VIDEOS

'Unse badhiya mimicry', Tejashwi attacks Nitish over his facial expressions1:07

'Unse badhiya mimicry', Tejashwi attacks Nitish over his...

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches Mahakaleshwar Temple 1:36

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches...

Raveena wins hearts as she gifts her gold earrings to paps at the airport!1:12

Raveena wins hearts as she gifts her gold earrings to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD