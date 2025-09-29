HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul Gandhi

FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 16:02 IST

x

The police on Monday registered a case against BJP leader Printu Mahadevan for his alleged remark during a television debate that bullets would be fired at the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, officials said.

IMAGE: Printu Mahadevan. Photograph: Courtesy, www.facebook.com/printu.abvp

The case was filed by the Peramangalam police based on a complaint from Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Sreekumar C C.

Mahadevan, a former ABVP leader, made the remarks while discussing protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, during a debate on a Malayalam news channel on September 26.

 

He reportedly said that such protests were not possible in India as people here stood strongly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that if Rahul Gandhi has any such desires, "bullets will pierce his chest."

The FIR cites provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), Section 353 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Following the comments, Congress workers staged protests against Mahadevan and the BJP across Kerala on Monday.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling the threat "not just a careless outburst of a petty functionary."

He warned that any failure to act swiftly, decisively, and publicly would be seen as complicity.

"The nation demands immediate, exemplary legal action through the state police so that justice is swift, visible, and severe," he said.

Senior Congress leaders, including MP Shafi Parambil and Ramesh Chennithala, also condemned Mahadevan's remarks and urged police action.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV
Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV
Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede
Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede
Order judicial probe into violence, says Ladakh MP
Order judicial probe into violence, says Ladakh MP
Rahul Gandhi dials Vijay, Stalin after Karur stampede
Rahul Gandhi dials Vijay, Stalin after Karur stampede
Cong neta forced to wear saree by BJP workers for Modi post
Cong neta forced to wear saree by BJP workers for Modi post

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

webstory image 2

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 3

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

VIDEOS

Shocking visuals from stampede site of TVK Chief Vijay's rally3:10

Shocking visuals from stampede site of TVK Chief Vijay's...

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound1:30

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound

Water Crisis in Kabul Leaves Families Struggling for Survival5:01

Water Crisis in Kabul Leaves Families Struggling for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV