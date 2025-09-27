'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech

'If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.'

IMAGE: A Pakistan soldier stands in front of the damaged Bilal mosque in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, May 7, 2025, after it was hit by an Indian strike. Photograph: Reuters

India on Friday delivered a searing rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, accusing him of "absurd theatrics" and glorifying terrorism while mocking his claim of "victory" in the May escalation.

Exercising India's right of reply at the General Assembly, Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said the prime minister of Pakistan had sought to portray destruction of airbases in their country as a victory.

While dismantling his narrative, the first secretary accused Islamabad of shielding terrorists and peddling "ludicrous narratives" to mask its role as a hub of terrorism.

Gahlot debunked Sharif's portrayal of the May conflict, noting that Pakistan's threats against India ceased only after Indian forces devastated multiple Pakistani airbases on May 10.

"The prime minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9 May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10 May, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting.

"The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible.

"If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it," she said.

Gahlot pointed to Pakistan's April 25, 2025, actions at the UN Security Council, where it protected 'The Resistance Front', a Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit responsible for the massacre of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 people on April 22.

"This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the prime minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts.

"This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on April 25, 2025, shielded 'The Resistance Front', a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit, from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," she stated.

Highlighting Pakistan's history of duplicity, Gahlot recalled its decade-long sheltering of Osama bin Laden while posing as a partner in the global war on terror, adding that Pakistani ministers had acknowledged operating terrorist camps for decades.

She also accused senior Pakistani military and civilian officials of publicly glorifying terrorists and paying homage to "notorious terrorists" who were slain during India's strikes on Bahawalpur and Muridke during Operation Sindoor.

"A country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism.

"Its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again, this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its prime inister," she said.

"A picture speaks a thousand words and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?" Gahlot added.

India's response underscored its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, with Gahlot asserting, "The truth is that as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organisers and perpetrators to justice."

She demanded that Pakistan immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over wanted terrorists, warning that India would hold both terrorists and their sponsors accountable without succumbing to "nuclear blackmail".

Gahlot also addressed Sharif's call for peace, challenging its sincerity, while slamming Pakistan's "hate, bigotry, and intolerance", urging its leadership to reflect on its own political discourse.

"The Pakistani prime minister has spoken about wanting peace with India. If he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear. Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to us terrorists wanted in India.

"It is also ironic that a country which wallows in hate, bigotry and intolerance should preach to this Assembly on matters of faith. The political and public discourse of Pakistan reflects its true nature. Clearly, a look by them at the mirror is long overdue," she noted.

Reaffirming India's longstanding position, Gahlot stressed that all outstanding issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally, leaving "no room for any third party."

"India and Pakistan have long agreed that any outstanding issue between them will be addressed bilaterally. There is no room for any third party in that regard. This is our longstanding national position."