Allies nudge Nitish to clear the air, JD-U says no confusion

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Saturday maintained that 'there is no confusion' among the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) partners in Bihar.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha interacts with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the official event in Raj Bhavan, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to PTI, senior JD-U leader, Neeraj Kumar said those who are speculating about the current situation in Bihar need to clarify.

He said, "There is no confusion among the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. When we are sitting together (with ministers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal) in the state cabinet meeting, attending Republic Day function, then where is the confusion."

"Nitish Kumar is known only for his work not for making political moves," Neeraj said when asked about the return of the JD-U to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The RJD also claimed on on Saturday that 'all is well' in the grand alliance government in the state.

Talking to PTI, RJD spokesperson (state unit), Mrityunjay Tiwary said, "All is well in the grand alliance government in the state... things are normal as of now."

He, however, made it clear that the RJD is ready to face the situation if something unprecedented happens tomorrow.

"If something unprecedented happens tomorrow, we are ready to face the consequences," he said.

Tiwary said, "As far as the current political situation in the state is concerned, as reported in a section of media, it becomes the responsibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clear the picture. Since he is heading the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, he must clarify the situation."

People have seen works done by the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, he added.

Another alliance partner of the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, the Congress on Saturday also sought the CM's clarification over the current political situation in the state.

"Nitish Kumar should break his silence and clear the confusion he must say something on the current political situation in the state," said senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra.