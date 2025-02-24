HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Allahbadia, Chanchlani appear before Maharashtra Cyber

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 24, 2025 16:44 IST

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Latent case, officials said.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the controversial episode of the show. Photograph: X

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia and Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said.

 

Officials are recording their statements, he added.

Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia and others over alleged obscene remarks during the show on YouTube.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
