News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Allahahad HC to hear plea for Gyanvapi Shivling carbon dating on Nov 30

Allahahad HC to hear plea for Gyanvapi Shivling carbon dating on Nov 30

Source: PTI
November 21, 2022 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Monday fixed November 30 for hearing a revision petition challenging the Varanasi district judge's order by which the lower court had refused the demand of carbon dating of a 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Justice J J Munir passed the order on the revision plea filed by Laxmi Devi and others.

On October 14, Varanasi District Judge A K Vishvesh had turned down the plea seeking scientific investigation and carbon dating of the 'Shivling', citing Supreme Court directives for its safe keeping so that no tampering can be done.

 

When the matter was taken up in the high court on Monday, counsel for Archaeological Survey of India submitted that an application has been moved for extension of time for the survey. However, the court commented that there should be no damage to the 'Shivling'. Then the ASI's counsel said that there are more ways to determine the age and no damages could be caused.

On behalf of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, it was said that a 'vakalatnama' has to be filed in the meantime. 'Vakalatnama' is a written document signed by a client to allow his advocate to plead a case in a court on behalf of him.

Four of the five Hindu parties had sought carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises close to the wazookhana, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaaz.

The revision petition has sought appropriate survey or excavation to find out the nature of construction beneath the 'Shivling' discovered on May 16, 2022.

The Hindu parties have also sought scientific investigation by carbon dating to determine the age, nature and other constituents of the 'Shivling' in accordance with the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Plea for Gyanvapi 'shivling' carbon dating rejected
Plea for Gyanvapi 'shivling' carbon dating rejected
Gyanvapi: Hindu side to ask for ASI survey if they win
Gyanvapi: Hindu side to ask for ASI survey if they win
Gyanvapi survey filed in court; SC defers hearing
Gyanvapi survey filed in court; SC defers hearing
Land acquisition complete for bullet train except ...
Land acquisition complete for bullet train except ...
FIFA WC: Croatia not panicking about Lukaku loss
FIFA WC: Croatia not panicking about Lukaku loss
Shinde govt withdraws appeal against Arnab Goswami
Shinde govt withdraws appeal against Arnab Goswami
Main accused in voter data theft in B'luru arrested
Main accused in voter data theft in B'luru arrested
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

SC extends order to protect 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi

SC extends order to protect 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances