Gyanvapi: Hindu side to ask for ASI survey, carbon dating of Shivling if they win

As the district court in Varanasi is set to deliver its verdict on Monday on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, the Hindu side said that they will seek for Archaeological Survey of India survey and carbon dating of 'Shivling' if the judgment comes in their favour.

IMAGE: Devotees outside Gyanvapi Mosque Complex, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

District Judge A K Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

"Today the court will deliver its judgment on the maintainability of the suit. The 1991 Worship Act applies in our favour. If judgment comes in our favour, then we will seek for ASI survey, carbon dating of Shivling," advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side told ANI.

Another lawyer, representing the Hindu side, Sohan Lal Arya said that the verdict will prove to be the first day of planting the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath.

"Moreover, this day is going to be a very happy day for the Hindu community of the world. The court will give its verdict from 2.00 pm and we have offered prayers for the 'darshan' of Lord Shiva in the morning. After the verdict, we will have 'darshan'. After the verdict comes in our favour, the people of Kashi celebrate by ringing bells and clapping. The people of Kashi will work to awaken the Hindu society," Arya said.

The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh had on Sunday said prohibitory orders have been clamped in the Varanasi commissionerate area and officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.

To maintain law and order, the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police force as required, he said, adding directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have also been issued.

Checking has been intensified in the district's border areas, hotels and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media, the police officer said.

With inputs from PTI