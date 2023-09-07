G20 Summit: 'We can only hope for the best'

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

All eyes are on September 9 and 10, when the heads of State and government summit are due in New Delhi.

Indian diplomats worry that judging by recent global events, the outcome of the summit could be suboptimal.

The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the end of the summit, committing the leaders to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during ministerial and working group meetings that have been held through 2023, with some engagements taken up at India's initiative.

"If we can avoid too much difference over text, that is a modest success," said a former foreign secretary.

"The best outcome is a full physical meeting and a successful outcome in the form of a communique, but our (India's) situation is very difficult," he said.

Some diplomats feel India's role is not just minding the logistics, but also keeping the G20 agenda on track and "keeping everyone involved and informed".

"We can only hope for the best: That the global situation does not deteriorate further," said another.

Whatever the end result, the summit, when an array of world leaders arrive in New Delhi, is expected to be the Next Big celebration for the government and will likely segue into a campaign point in the 2024 general elections.

