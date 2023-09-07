News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » G20 Summit: 'We can only hope for the best'

G20 Summit: 'We can only hope for the best'

By Aditi Phadnis
September 07, 2023 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo
 

All eyes are on September 9 and 10, when the heads of State and government summit are due in New Delhi.

Indian diplomats worry that judging by recent global events, the outcome of the summit could be suboptimal.

The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the end of the summit, committing the leaders to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during ministerial and working group meetings that have been held through 2023, with some engagements taken up at India's initiative.

"If we can avoid too much difference over text, that is a modest success," said a former foreign secretary.

"The best outcome is a full physical meeting and a successful outcome in the form of a communique, but our (India's) situation is very difficult," he said.

Some diplomats feel India's role is not just minding the logistics, but also keeping the G20 agenda on track and "keeping everyone involved and informed".

"We can only hope for the best: That the global situation does not deteriorate further," said another.

Whatever the end result, the summit, when an array of world leaders arrive in New Delhi, is expected to be the Next Big celebration for the government and will likely segue into a campaign point in the 2024 general elections.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Phadnis
Source: source
 
Print this article
How Will Modi Shape The G20 Opportunity?
How Will Modi Shape The G20 Opportunity?
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
PCB wants ICC to expedite visa process for media, fans
PCB wants ICC to expedite visa process for media, fans
Smith, Starc star in rain-hit World Cup warm-up match
Smith, Starc star in rain-hit World Cup warm-up match
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'It's like joining G-20, but not as good'

'It's like joining G-20, but not as good'

G20 Presidency: Time To Taper Expectations

G20 Presidency: Time To Taper Expectations

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances