All queries answered, Oppn backs govt on West Asia: Kiren Rijiju

The all-party meeting on the West Asia situation saw participation from both the government and opposition parties, with discussions focusing on the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 25, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that all political parties, including the Opposition, have reached a "broad understanding" that a unified front will be presented by everyone regarding the current global tensions in West Asia.

Key Points Rijiju said that opposition parties were assured that their concerns regarding the impact of the West Asia situation on India and the safety of Indian citizens were addressed in detail.

He said that leaders from across parties actively participated in the discussions, sharing their views and seeking clarifications on India's preparedness and response strategy.

Rijiju noted that there was a broad understanding that political parties would extend support to the government in any decisions taken in response to the situation.

"I feel satisfied in telling you that the government has answered all the questions asked by the entire opposition. Finally, all the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, whatever steps it takes according to the prevailing situation, everyone will support it unitedly... I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition that such information should be given, the government has given adequate information today," Rijiju told reporters after the all-party meeting.

The all-party meeting on the West Asia situation saw participation from both the government and opposition parties, with discussions focusing on the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Rijiju thanked all participating parties and said that the government responded to all questions raised by opposition leaders.

He added that opposition parties were assured that their concerns regarding the impact of the West Asia situation on India and the safety of Indian citizens were addressed in detail.

"Today, an all-party meeting was called by the government on the West Asia situation. I want to thank all the members of all parties who participated in the meeting. All the opposition leaders' questions and queries were answered by the government. All the opposition parties have assured us that they will stand with the government in all the steps the government takes according to the situation," said Rijiju.

"Everyone attended and participated well. All party leaders shared information and expressed their concerns on behalf of their respective parties. Opposition members asked many questions about how the situation in West Asia, arising from the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States, will impact India, and what steps the government has taken for the Indian people. The government responded comprehensively and thoroughly," he added.

He further stated that leaders from across parties actively participated in the discussions, sharing their views and seeking clarifications on India's preparedness and response strategy amid the evolving conflict. According to him, the government provided comprehensive information on all issues raised.

Rijiju also said he was satisfied that all queries from the opposition had been answered and noted that there was a broad understanding that political parties would extend support to the government in any decisions taken in response to the situation.

At the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Centre on Wednesday reassured that India remains on equal footing and the overall situation arising out of the West Asia crisis is firmly under control, with no cause for concern, sources said.

According to sources, a detailed presentation by foreign secretary Vikram Misri, followed by remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted that energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India's strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving. Four have arrived, and more are expected.

Opposition MPs flagged Pakistan's role in the conflict, to which the government replied that such references are not new, recalling its involvement since 1981 during the US-Iran diplomatic breakdown.

It was also pointed out that Iran's reopening of access after five days is a positive development.

The government, as per sources, emphasised its proactive diplomatic outreach, noting that New Delhi is in touch with all sides and "taking everyone on board," while maintaining that ships are coming and supply lines remain active, making this a diplomatic success for the country.

On the safety front, the government stressed that there is no panic, Indian embassies are actively assisting citizens. The Centre said that evacuation plans are in place, with people's safety being the top priority.

Addressing security concerns, including reports of submarine activity near Sri Lanka, it was clarified that had there been any threat to India, it would have been handled decisively.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also raised issues concerning Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the government noting that as soon as channels reopened, diplomatic outreach was undertaken.

The government said that despite uncertainties around the continuation of the conflict, India is prepared, engaged at all levels, prioritizing its people, and confident of weathering the situation through coordinated diplomatic, strategic and economic efforts.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is being attended by several senior opposition leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also among those present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party leaders Dharmendra Yadav, and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, LJP's Arun Bharti, DMK leader P Wilson and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those present.

JD(U) was represented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the party's working president Sanjay Jha.

No leader from the Trinamool Congress attended the meeting. TMC MP Saugata Roy said the entire fight is ongoing with the BJP. "What meeting will we hold with them?" he asked.

The conflict between Israel-US and Iran began on February 28.