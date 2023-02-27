Meghalaya, Nagaland vote in multi-cornered contest

Polling for assembly polls is underway in Meghalaya and Nagaland, northeastern states the Bharatiya Janata Party rules in alliance with regional powers.

IMAGE: Voters stand in queue to cast their votes in Nagaland's Shamator district. Photograph: @ceonagaland/Twitter

Voting for the Nagaland assembly polls began at 7 am, with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, officials said.

The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Polling will continue till 4 pm, while counting of votes will be on March 2.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

A total of 19 nominees will contest as Independents.

The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.

IMAGE: Senior citizens show their inked fingers during polling in Meghalaya. Photograph: @ceomeghalaya/Twitter

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya as 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates, with the ruling National People's Party fighting to retain power and the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties vying to bring about a change in the government.

Voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as ‘vulnerable' and 323 as ‘critical', Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Polling will continue till 4 pm.

Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the largest number of 10 women candidates being put up by the Congress.

Polling in Sohiong assembly constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.

“Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations. They have been backed by state policemen to maintain law and order,” the CEO said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency where he will lock horns with militant-turned politician Bernard Marak.

Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats -- Songsak and Tikrikilla. His wife D D Shira is also in the fray.

The Congress and the BJP are contesting 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.