HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » All Indians in Israel safe, monitoring situation closely: Indian mission

All Indians in Israel safe, monitoring situation closely: Indian mission

By Harinder Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 15, 2025 22:26 IST

x

All Indians in Israel are safe and the embassy is constantly monitoring the situation and the safety of its nationals amid a conflict with Iran, the Indian mission said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A building stands damaged following a missile attack from Iran, in Bat Yam, Israel, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Embassy sources told PTI that it has set up a 24x7 helpline and is maintaining contact with members of the community.

Emphasising that the safety and security of Indian nationals is paramount to us, the mission in a fresh advisory issued on Sunday advised its nationals to stay vigilant, strictly avoid any unnecessary movement and adhere to safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command".

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups, the mission said in a release.

The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is in regular touch with the Israeli authorities, it said.

Given that the Israeli government has announced a national emergency and the airspace is closed, the mission advised Indian nationals to strictly abide by safety protocols.

The mission said that the round-the-clock helpline established by it on Tuesday is functional for any assistance regarding the present situation.

It also listed contact numbers (+972547520711 and +972543278392) and email (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) to reach out to those in need.

Official sources in Israel said that 270 missiles have been fired by Iran over Israel since Friday, in which 13 people, including three minors, have been killed and 390 others injured.

Among the injured, nine are in serious condition, 30 in moderate condition and 351 with minor injuries, they said.

Iran has also fired more than a hundred drones since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harinder Mishra in Jerusalem
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites; Iran hits back, 1 killed
Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites; Iran hits back, 1 killed
Iran-Israel Attacks: Cities In Ruins
Iran-Israel Attacks: Cities In Ruins
Iran-Israel war could hurt exports; hike freight rates
Iran-Israel war could hurt exports; hike freight rates
Iran will pay heavy price for targeting people: Netanyahu
Iran will pay heavy price for targeting people: Netanyahu
Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel, 3 killed
Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel, 3 killed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

webstory image 2

8 Gifts Every Dad Deserves

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites: Satellite images reveal damage3:03

Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites: Satellite images...

Israel bombs world's largest gas field in Iran3:38

Israel bombs world's largest gas field in Iran

PM Modi emplanes for Cyprus for his first leg ahead of his 3-nation visit1:37

PM Modi emplanes for Cyprus for his first leg ahead of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD