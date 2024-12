Umar Ganie captures images of security personnel cordoning off the area and defusing an improvised explosive device, IED, on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Palhallan in the Pattan area of Baramulla district on Monday, December 9, 2024.

A joint patrolling party of the police and army averted a major tragedy after they found an IED by the roadside on the highway and defused it.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: The Aditya Mine Protected Vehicle.

IMAGE: CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Indian Army personnel in action.

IMAGE: Bomb squad personnel check for explosives.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com