JK: Bullet-ridden body of missing Territorial Army jawan found

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2024 11:57 IST
Security forces on Wednesday recovered the bullet-ridden body of a missing soldier from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said in Srinagar.

The body of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who was reported missing on Tuesday from Shah, was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Anantnag, the officials said.

They said the body has been taken to a hospital for medical formalities.

 

Security forces had launched a massive search operation to trace the jawan.

"Based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by #IndianArmy alongwith @JmuKmrPolice & other agencies in Kazwan Forest # Kokernag on 08 Oct 24. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of Territorial Army was reported missing," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
