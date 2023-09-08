News
Union minister greets British PM Sunak with 'Jai Siyaram'

Union minister greets British PM Sunak with 'Jai Siyaram'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 08, 2023 21:51 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was greeted with the salutation of "Jai Siyaram" by Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival here on Friday to attend the G20 summit.

IMAGE: United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the First Lady Akshata Murty receive a warm welcome from Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey on their arrival for the G20 Summit, at Palam Airforce Airport, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Choubey informed Sunak that he is an MP from Buxar which, he noted, is an ancient town of religious significance and is believed to be the place where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had studied under the tutelage of Vishwamitra, the minister's office said in a statement.

 

The British prime minister, who is of Indian origin, has often emphasised his Hindu roots and said he is proud of it.

"Sunak keenly heard the spiritual and cultural story of India," the statement said, adding that the minister welcomed him and his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, as India's son-in-law and daughter as well.

"India is a land of your ancestors. Everybody is enthusiastic at your arrival," Choubey told them.

The minister gifted Sunak a rudraksh, Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa, the statement added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
