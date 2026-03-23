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Samajwadi Party to Launch 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' for Women's Empowerment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 10:39 IST

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is set to launch the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana', a comprehensive initiative designed to empower women in Uttar Pradesh by ensuring equal opportunities and bolstering their economic security.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Akhilesh Yadav announced the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' to empower women in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The scheme aims to provide equal social and economic respect and opportunities for women.
  • Yadav highlighted women as 'A' or 'aadhi abaadi' (half the population) within the PDA social coalition.
  • The Samajwadi Party plans to restore the 'Samajwadi Pension' scheme to enhance women's economic security.
  • The announcement comes ahead of upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, signalling a focus on women voters.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party would introduce a 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' aimed at empowering women, whom he described as the 'A' or "aadhi abaadi" (half the population) within the PDA social coalition.

In a post on his official X account, Yadav shared photographs with leading women, including his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, and said his party has always remained committed to ensuring freedom, safety, rights and empowerment of women.

 

"When those who strengthen families, society and the nation receive respect, their dignity and morale both rise," the former chief minister said in the post.

Yadav said that within PDA, referring to backward classes, Dalits and minorities, the letter 'A' would stand for "aadhi abaadi", and every girl and woman would be given equal social and economic respect and opportunities to stand on their own feet under the proposed scheme.

He also said that by restoring the 'Samajwadi Pension' scheme, his party would further strengthen women's economic security while fulfilling its commitment to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.

Polls are due in the state next year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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