Akash Vijayvargiya arrested in another case

June 27, 2019 22:44 IST

Troubles mounted for jailed Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, 34, on Thursday when he was arrested in another case.

Akash, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on Wednesday when he assaulted a civic official in full public view while opposing demolition of a house in Indore.

While he was lodged in district jail in Azad Nagar in Indore, a police team 'officially' arrested him for a protest on June 4 over power cuts.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath's effigy was torched during the demonstration. The BJP MLA is accused of leading the protest without taking mandatory permissions.

Inspector Rajendra Chaturvedi of MG Road police station said Akash was arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

10 other accused are wanted in the case, he added.

After his arrest for assaulting a civic official, Indore sessions court Thursday rejected Vijayvargiya's bail plea, saying he will have to approach the special court at Bhopal, set up to handle cases against legislators.