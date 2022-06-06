Akal Takht chief says worried about spread of Christianity, Islam in Punjab

Expressing concern over the ”spread of Christianity" in Punjab, Akal Takht jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh on Monday asserted that "churches and mosques" are being built in numbers in rural parts of the state and urged Sikh preachers to visit villages to promote Sikhism.

IMAGE: Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh along with others on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, in Amritsar, June 6, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Delivering his customary address to the Sikh community from the Akal Takht's podium to mark the 38th anniversary of 'Operation Bluestar' in Amritsar, the jathedar also said that the Sikh community should make arrangements for the training of the youth in Sikh martial arts and other heritage weapons.

"Today, we are confronting several challenges that are weakening us on the religious, social and economic fronts. To weaken us on the religious front, strong publicity of Christianity is being carried on in Punjab," he said.

The jathedar of the Akal Takht -- the highest Sikh temporal seat -- said "churches and mosques" are being built in numbers in Punjab's villages and noted "it's a matter of concern and worry for us".

This should be tackled by the Sikh institutions and jathebandis (organisations) by coming forward to preaching Sikh faith like the old Sikhs and saints did, he said.

He appealed to all the eminent associated with the Sikh religion to visit villages, especially the border villages, of the state and strengthen the Sikh religion.

The jathedar pointed out that the time has come to step out of air-conditioned rooms and said Sikh preachers and scholars need to visit the border areas to promote Sikhism and apprise the youth about the rich Sikh tenets and history.

"We need to understand that if we are weak on the religious front, we will not be strong on economic and social fronts and then politically also, we will be weakened," he said.

The jathedar said the Sikhs have been blessed with the determination of raj (sovereignty) from the time of gurus (masters), which Sikhs still reiterate in their daily ardas as 'Raj Karega Khalsa'.

"And to move in this direction, the Sikh youth will have to move forward in the world by getting high quality education. At the same time, it is imperative for the Sikh community to be proficient in the Sikh martial art received as inheritance," he said.

He said the Sikh community should make arrangements for the training of youth in Sikh martial art (gatka) and other heritage weapons and also set up the shooting ranges for training of modern weapons as required.

The jathedar also expressed concern over drug menace afflicting many youths and talked about the need to fight the scourge.