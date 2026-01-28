Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah likely to attend

The last rites of Ajit Pawar, killed in a plane crash, will be held with full state honours at Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, Pune district, at 11 AM on Thursday

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Eknath Shinde, meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a charter plane crash landing, in Baramati, Maharashtra, January 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash.

His last rites will be held with full state honors in Baramati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral.

The state government has declared a public holiday and a three-day period of state mourning.

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, killed in a plane crash, will be held with full state honours on Thursday in Baramati, Pune district.

Expected Attendees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral, which will be held at Vidya Pratishthan ground at 11 AM. Leaders cutting across the political spectrum will be present, the Nationalist Congress Party said.

Details of the Incident

The plane crash occurred in the morning shortly after Ajit Pawar and four other persons took off from Mumbai.

Victims of the Crash

Besides Pawar, his Personal Security Officer, an attendant, and two crew members (pilot in command and the first officer) were also killed.

Family and Mourning

Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and two sons, Parth and Jay.

State Response

The state government declared a public holiday on Wednesday and announced a three-day period of state mourning.