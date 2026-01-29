HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ajit Pawar plane crash: Flight attendant from UP dies

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Flight attendant from UP dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 10:29 IST

x

Pinki Mali, a flight attendant from Bhainsa village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was among those killed on Wednesday in a plane crash that also claimed the life of Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three others, officials and family sources said.

IMAGE: A view of the site of charter plane crash which resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Baramati on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Flight attendant from Jaunpur Pinki Mali also died in the crash that killed NCP leader Ajit Pawar.
  • Daughter of an NCP leader, Pinki was married only a year ago.
  • The news of her death has brought deep mourning to her village. 

Pinki had been living with her family in Mumbai and was on board the chartered aircraft that crashed, they added.

The news of her death brought deep mourning to her native village, with residents gathering to console her grieving family.

 

Daughter of an NCP leader 

According to villagers, Pinki's father Shivkumar Mali, an NCP leader, had moved to Mumbai several years ago with his family.

Pinki completed her education in Thane and was married about a year ago in Gorakhpur.

Bhainsa village head Raju Pal mentioned that Pinki maintained strong ties with Bhainsa village, visiting every year during Durga Puja. She actively participated in the festivities and helped arrange the festival pandal.

Despite the family's current residence in Mumbai, their ancestral connection to Bhainsa village remained strong, with frequent visits, as locals noted.

As news of the crash spread, a pall of gloom enveloped Bhainsa village and the surrounding area. Family members were inconsolable, while villagers remembered Pinki as a hardworking, warm, and promising young woman.

Ajit Pawar, Pinki and three others -- Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had 15,000 hours of flying experience; co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, with 1,500 hours of flying; and Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav -- were killed in the plane crash in Pune.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Baramati crash: Wedding plans turn to grief as pilot Pathak dies
Baramati crash: Wedding plans turn to grief as pilot Pathak dies
Pawar To Rupani: Leaders Who Died In Air Crashes
Pawar To Rupani: Leaders Who Died In Air Crashes
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong
She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father
She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father
Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA
Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's Death0:50

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's...

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down In Baramati0:33

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule...

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares Emotional Account2:19

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO