HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father

She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 16:18 IST

x

Pinky Mali was an attendant on the Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, that crash-landed at the Baramati airport. 

IMAGE: The wreckage of an aircraft at the crash site at Baramati, in Pune. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on board died in the crash. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Shivkumar Mali said his daughter Pinky had flown with the President, chief ministers and several political leaders
  • Besides Ajit Pawar and Pinky, the other victims have been identified as Vidip Jadhav, Captain Shambhavi Pathak and Captain Sumit Kapur
  • After learning about the accident, Shivkumar and his family rushed to Baramati

His voice filled with emotion and his eyes welling up, a distraught Shivkumar Mali said his daughter had promised to speak to him "tomorrow", but that moment will never come.

His daughter Pinky Mali was among those killed in the Baramati plane crash that also claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"Pappa, I am flying to Baramati tomorrow (Wednesday) with DCM Ajit 'dada' Pawar. After dropping him, I will go to Nanded and will speak to you once I reach the hotel," Shivkumar, a resident of Prabhadevi in Central Mumbai, said, recounting his last conversation with his daughter.

 

The tomorrow that will never come 

Pinky was an attendant on the Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, that crash-landed at the Baramati airport. There were five people onboard, including the crew members, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.

She had flown with the President, chief ministers and several political leaders, Shivkumar said, adding that she was flying with Ajit Pawar for the fourth time, according to her father.

"I spoke to her last evening, and she told me that she would be going to Baramati with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and would then proceed to Nanded. I told her 'let us speak tomorrow after your duty'. But that tomorrow will never come," said Shivkumar, his eyes moist.

The father, who is also an activist of the Nationalist Congress Party that Pawar headed, said a local politician named Samadhan Sarvankar informed him about Ajit Pawar's plane crash.

"I switched on the television. The news left me shocked," he said.

The father and daughter had last met on January 15, when Pinky visited Prabhadevi from Thane to cast her vote in the civic polls. Shivkumar said they spoke frequently.

Pinky was a flight attendant on the Learjet 46 

Pinky had been working as a flight attendant for the last five years. She started with Air India and moved to private chartered flights after a couple of years, he said.

"During a recent flight with Ajit Pawar, my daughter complained to him that he was travelling across Maharashtra but was not paying attention to NCP activists. When Pawar asked her why she felt so, Pinky told him that I have been an NCP worker for 35 years," Shivkumar said, adding the interaction had elicited a call from the deputy CM's side.

"As I was driving a car, the call went unanswered. Then I got a message that Pawar wanted to speak to me," he said. Even that call will never happen, he added.

After learning about the accident, Shivkumar and his family rushed to Baramati.

Who were onboard Ajit Pawar's ill-fated plane

Besides Pawar and Pinky, the other victims have been identified as Vidip Jadhav, Captain Shambhavi Pathak and Captain Sumit Kapur.

Vidip Jadhav, a police naik attached to the Special Protection Unit of the Mumbai police, had taken off with Pawar and others from Kalina on Wednesday morning. A resident of Vitava near Thane, he is survived by his wife, son and mother. His family also headed for Baramati after being informed about the tragedy.

Captain Shambhavi Pathak was the co-pilot on the Learjet 46.

According to her social media profile, she had been with VSR Ventures for the past three years.

It says she received commercial pilot training in 2018-19 at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy Limited.

Earlier, she studied Aeronautics, Aviation, Aerospace Science and Technology from Mumbai University between 2020 and 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong?
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong?
Pawar To Rupani: Leaders Who Died In Air Crashes
Pawar To Rupani: Leaders Who Died In Air Crashes
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Sharad Pawar, Wife Pratibha Pawar Leave for Baramati0:24

Sharad Pawar, Wife Pratibha Pawar Leave for Baramati

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

Video: Fadnavis, Shinde, Maha Governor meet Ajit Pawar's wife1:46

Video: Fadnavis, Shinde, Maha Governor meet Ajit Pawar's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO