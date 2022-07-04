News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Setback for Uddhav as another Sena MLA joins Shinde camp

Setback for Uddhav as another Sena MLA joins Shinde camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 04, 2022 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the floor test of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Monday, one more Shiv Sena MLA from the Uddhav Thackeray camp joined CM Shinde's faction, taking its tally to 40.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs during the Special session of Maharashtra assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on July 4, 2022. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena currently has 55 MLAs in the 288-member state Assembly.

Santosh Bangar, the MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli district, on Monday morning switched over to the Shinde camp.

 

Earlier, in a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had on Sunday reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary.

Narvekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

The development comes as a major setback to the Thackeray faction, which will be bound by the whip to be issued by Gogawale for the trust vote.

If these MLAs refuse to follow the whip, they face disqualification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Uddhav failed to quell rebellion and save his govt
Why Uddhav failed to quell rebellion and save his govt
'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'
'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'
Uddhav's challenge: Rebuilding Sena from ground up
Uddhav's challenge: Rebuilding Sena from ground up
PIX: Rahul, Athiya Chill With Akansha
PIX: Rahul, Athiya Chill With Akansha
Bajajs Complete Explorers Grand Slam
Bajajs Complete Explorers Grand Slam
SC to hear pleas challenging 'Agnipath' next week
SC to hear pleas challenging 'Agnipath' next week
Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!
Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena

BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena

Ahead of floor test, big setback for Uddhav's Sena

Ahead of floor test, big setback for Uddhav's Sena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances