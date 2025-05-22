NCP expels leader, son after cops name duo in dowry, suicide cases

The Nationalist Congress Party has expelled a local leader and his son after they were named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case, it said on Thursday.

IMAGE: NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil -- both currently absconding -- have been expelled from the party, said Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje in a statement.

Party president and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was present at the wedding of Hagawane's other son -- now arrested --, said he has asked the police to deploy additional teams, if necessary, to nab the father-son duo.

Rajendra's daughter-in-law Vaishnavi (26) allegedly hanged herself on May 16 at her in-laws' house in Bavdhan area near Pune.

Her parents alleged that they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband's family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family harassed her yet, demanding that she bring Rs 2 crore to purchase land.

A First Information Report was registered against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, Rajendra Hagawane, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to abetment to suicide and domestic violence, police said.

The police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim, while Rajendra and Sushil are on the run, said an official.

Maharashtra NCP youth wing president Suraj Chavan said the woman's death was a "blot on humanity".

"We condemn it and demand justice for Vaishnavi. Those responsible must face stringent action," he said.

Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar -- also belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party -- said Vaishnavi's 10-month-old baby, currently with Hagawanes' relatives, would be handed over to her parents.

A photo from the couple's wedding, where Ajit Pawar is seen handing over the key of an SUV gifted to the couple, surfaced on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnavi's maternal uncle Uttam Bahirat said it was a love match, opposed initially by her parents.

Shashank and his family demanded dowry including an expensive SUV, gold and a wristwatch worth over Rs 1 lakh, he alleged.

"Her parents had booked a vehicle, but Shashank demanded a more expensive one," he said.

Vaishnavi began facing physical and mental abuse within six months of the marriage in 2023, he said, adding, "She admitted to me that she regretted her decision."

Speaking at a party event in Baramati, Ajit Pawar referred to the wedding of Vaishnavi and Shashank where he handed over the keys of an SUV to the couple.

He had asked the bride's father whether the car was being gifted willingly or under pressure from the groom's family, Pawar noted.

"You all invite me to weddings and I try to attend them. But if I attend the wedding of a party worker's son and he later mistreats his daughter-in-law, how am I to be held responsible? Did Ajit Pawar ask him to do that?" he asked.

"Immediately after learning about the incident, I called the commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad and asked for strict action...Three teams have been formed to trace them (Rajendra and Sushil) and I have directed police to deploy more teams if needed," Pawar added.

The media was dragging his name into this matter for no reason, the deputy CM said.

At such weddings, he is often asked by the bride's father to hand over car keys or other gifts to the groom, Pawar said.

"I make it a point to ask whether the gift is being given willingly or under pressure. I had even warned that if a gift was demanded, I would not spare that person," he said.

Pawar also said he had spoken to Vaishnavi's father, Anand Kaspate, and assured full support to the family.