Rediff.com  » News » Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of 36 MLAs: NCP

Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of 36 MLAs: NCP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2023 09:20 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday night said Ajit Pawar, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as Deputy Chief Minister with some leaders, doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed.

IMAGE: NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai on Sunday, July 02, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed that the party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday.

 

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law.

"Ajit Pawar doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed," claimed Crasto.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM in the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday afternoon, while eight other MLAs of NCP were sworn in as ministers.

In the evening, sources cited a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan to claim that Ajit Pawar enjoys the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six of nine MLCs of his party.

"Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan," a source had told PTI.

Addressing reporters after taking oath as deputy CM, Ajit Pawar had maintained that there was no split in the NCP and that they would contest all future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

"All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government," he had claimed.

Ajit Pawar's uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said some people whose names are on the list (of BJP) had called him to inform they were invited (to Mumbai) and their signatures were taken.

"They said their stand as (MLAS) of NCP is different," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
