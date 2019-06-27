News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AI's Mumbai-Newark flight lands in UK after bomb scare

AI's Mumbai-Newark flight lands in UK after bomb scare

June 27, 2019 16:17 IST

A United States-bound flight of Air India from Mumbai made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat, forcing Britain to scramble its fighter jets to escort the flight.

 

UK Royal Air Force Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort Flight AI 191 at 10.30 am.

"AI 191 Mumbai-Newark of June 27 has made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted airport due to a bomb threat," the national carrier said.

Following the incident, all flights at Stansted had to be temporarily grounded, according to British media reports.

Aditi Khanna
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Why it's impossible for Air India to turn around

Why it's impossible for Air India to turn around

How Air India pilots are fleecing the airline

How Air India pilots are fleecing the airline

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use