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AIMIM Aligarh President Booked Over Kanwariya Remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 23, 2026 14:34 IST

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An AIMIM leader in Aligarh faces legal action after allegedly making disparaging remarks against Kanwariyas, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • AIMIM Aligarh president booked under BNS for alleged anti-Kanwariya remarks.
  • Complaint alleges AIMIM leader made objectionable statements while seeking permission for Eid prayers.
  • The leader is accused of hurting Hindu sentiments by comparing Eid prayer restrictions to Kanwar Yatra arrangements.
  • The complaint alleges the leader used derogatory language and accused Kanwariyas of hooliganism.

The district president of AIMIM in Aligarh has been booked under provisions of the BNS following a complaint alleging that he made objectionable remarks against Kanwariyas while seeking permission for Eid prayers on a road adjoining the city's main Eidgah, police said on Saturday.

Charges Filed Against AIMIM Leader

Police said a case was registered against Yameen Khan Abbasi, district president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), under sections 192 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riots) and 353(3) (statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will in places of worship or religious gatherings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of one Gaurav Varshney.

 

Allegations of Hurting Religious Sentiments

According to the complaint, Abbasi allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments by claiming that Muslims were not allowed to offer collective prayers outside the Eidgah, while special arrangements were made for Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra processions.

The complainant further alleged that Abbasi used derogatory language against Kanwariyas and accused them of hooliganism and drunken behaviour.

Investigation Underway

Police said the matter is under investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Abbasi and other AIMIM office-bearers had submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate seeking permission to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers on the road adjoining the main Eidgah, citing the possibility of overflow of crowds during congregational prayers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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