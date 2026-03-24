AIMIM Uttar Pradesh President Faces FIR Over Provocative Speech

Shaukat Ali, the president of AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh unit, is under police investigation after a video surfaced allegedly showing him delivering a provocative speech, sparking concerns about communal harmony.

Key Points AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh unit president, Shaukat Ali, is facing legal trouble after a video surfaced of him allegedly making a provocative speech.

Police in Meerut have registered an FIR against Shaukat Ali under relevant sections of law.

A local Hindu outfit leader has condemned Ali's alleged remarks, claiming they could disrupt communal harmony.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid sharing inflammatory content on social media to maintain peace.

Police in Meerut have registered an FIR against Shaukat Ali, the president of AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh unit, after a video showing him purportedly making a provocative speech surfaced on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the video shows Ali allegedly making objectionable and inflammatory remarks.

Kotwali Circle Officer Antariksh Jain said the case has been registered at the Lohiyanagar police station under relevant sections of law, and further legal action will follow.

Reactions to the Alleged Remarks

The leader of a local Hindu outfit, Sachin Sirohi, condemned Ali's alleged remarks, claiming they could disturb communal harmony.

Police have appealed to the people to refrain from sharing inflammatory content on social media and maintain peace and order, the officer said.