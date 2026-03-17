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Samajwadi Party Leader Faces Charges Over Eid Protest Appeal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 00:26 IST

A Samajwadi Party leader is facing legal action after allegedly urging Muslims to protest Eid celebrations in response to an alleged US attack on Iran, sparking controversy and raising questions about freedom of expression.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Samajwadi Party leader Yusuf Malik booked for urging Muslims to protest Eid celebrations.
  • Malik claimed the protest call was an appeal from jailed SP leader Azam Khan regarding an alleged US attack on Iran.
  • Police registered a case against Malik under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and inciting offence.
  • The protest was reportedly in response to a missile strike in Iran that resulted in numerous deaths.
  • A video of Malik's statement circulated on social media, leading to the police complaint.

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has been booked for allegedly urging Muslims not to celebrate Eid this year as a protest against the US attack on Iran, while claiming that it was an appeal of jailed leader Azam Khan, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said the accused, SP leader Yusuf Malik from Moradabad, had met Khan in the Rampur jail on March 14.

 

Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatima, was also present during the meeting, the officer said.

Malik later told mediapersons outside the jail that Khan had appealed to Muslims to wear black clothes and refrain from celebrating Eid this year to express grief over the deaths of more than 160 girls in a recent missile strike on a school in Iran, allegedly carried out by the US, Singh said.

Police said a video of Malik making the statement was circulated on social media, following which a sub-inspector posted at the Ganj police station lodged a complaint against him.

Legal Action Against SP Leader

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Malik on Sunday night under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between groups on grounds such as religion and disturbing social harmony), 153(2) (waging war against the government of any foreign state), and 57 (inciting the public or a group of more than 10 persons to commit an offence).

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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