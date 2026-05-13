AIMIM corporator's properties razed for sheltering TCS accused Nida Khan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor said the process of cancelling the corporatorship of Patel will be undertaken after documents related to his property are verified, following the charges of harbouring TCS accused.

IMAGE: The civic body conducts the demolition of properties belonging to AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, May 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Matin Patel is accused of harbouring Nida Khan, who is wanted in connection with a case at TCS Nashik.

The demolition followed a notice issued by the corporation and a failed attempt by Patel to obtain a court stay.

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticised the demolition and pledged to rebuild Patel's house through crowdfunding.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat accused Jaleel of 'urban terrorism' and warned that other AIMIM corporators' properties would be scrutinised.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished alleged illegal constructions at the residence and other properties of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, booked for harbouring Nashik TCS accused Nida Khan, officials said.

Khan was arrested in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7, with police claiming that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Patel provided her shelter.

On May 9, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Patel over alleged illegal constructions in the city's Naregaon area, seeking a clarification from him within 72 hours. If no reply is received from Patel, the corporation has the authority to decide the property's fate, the notice said.

Patel later moved the court seeking a stay in the matter, but it was not granted.

On Wednesday morning, the civic body personnel demolished illegal constructions at Patel's house, office and some shops under police security, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar told PTI.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel met Patel's family in Naregaon, criticising the civic body's "haste".

"We sought a week from the court, but the municipal corporation is in a hurry to demolish the constructions. It is a crucial time for all of us, but after demolition, we will build a house for Matin and his family that the country will see," Jaleel said, addressing supporters after the meeting.

Mayor Rajurkar on Monday said the process of cancelling the corporatorship of Patel will be undertaken after documents related to his property are verified.

"If Patel has indulged in illegalities, his membership of the civic body should be cancelled. Action has been initiated under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, which clearly states that no information should be hidden when the nomination form for civic polls is filed," he had said.

Nida Khan is accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at a Nashik unit of TCS.

Patel has been named as an accused in the case for providing refuge to Khan.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Meanwhile, the demolition action triggered a war of words between Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat and AIMIM leader Jaleel.

In a press conference, Jaleel asked, "What was the hurry in demolishing Matin Patel's residence for which they called in forces around 6 am? Was this a national threat? If Patel committed any mistake, it was done by an individual. But his family stayed at that place and what was their fault? His elderly parents, wife and children don't have any fault."

Jaleel said Patel's house would be reconstructed.

"I told his family that the corporation was coming to demolish the house. But its reconstruction is our responsibility. It is the responsibility of those people who are fed-up with this 'gundaraj' (hooliganism). We will contribute for the reconstruction of his house and crowdfunding of Rs 10 each will be done for the purpose," the former Lok Sabha MP said.

Minister Shirsat hit out at Jaleel for indulging in "urban terrorism".

"A legal notice had been served before the demolition. Jaleel is trying to pressure Patel's parents with such statements. How did Jaleel reach that place around 12 am last night and speak in support of Matin Patel? This is a type of urban terrorism. Police should register an offence against him," the minister said.

"Jaleel should place a hand on the Holy Quran and state that he did not bring Nida Khan here. Jaleel is more at fault than Patel in hiding Nida Khan. Jaleel is the one who hid Nida Khan there. As a responsible citizen, Jaleel should have informed the police about Nida Khan's whereabouts," Shirsat said.

Shirsat also warned that the properties of other AIMIM corporators would come under scrutiny.

"The properties of corporators, irrespective of political parties, will be scrutinised, and the properties of AIMIM corporators will definitely come under scrutiny. I will order the demolition of illegal construction. Jaleel should not teach us about the law," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Jaleel met the Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and sought action against alleged illegal constructions of the corporators belonging to other parties.