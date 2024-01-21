News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22

AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2024 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi will remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut Outpatient Department (OPD) services till 2.30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Photograph: PTI Photo

'In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,' a fresh office memorandum issued by AIIMS said on Sunday.

 

An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday noted that the government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

'It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,' the OM had stated.

However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Half-day holiday for central govt staff on Jan 22
Half-day holiday for central govt staff on Jan 22
Modi's Politics Of The Ram Temple
Modi's Politics Of The Ram Temple
Won't allow protest against Ram temple event: TISS
Won't allow protest against Ram temple event: TISS
HC dismisses PIL against Jan 22 holiday in Maha
HC dismisses PIL against Jan 22 holiday in Maha
Security Net Tightens Over Ayodhya
Security Net Tightens Over Ayodhya
Ethiopian runners reign supreme at Mumbai Marathon
Ethiopian runners reign supreme at Mumbai Marathon
Uddhav was sent Ram temple invite by speed post
Uddhav was sent Ram temple invite by speed post
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ayodhya's Changing And How!

Ayodhya's Changing And How!

Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya

Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances