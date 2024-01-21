AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi will remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut Outpatient Department (OPD) services till 2.30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

'In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,' a fresh office memorandum issued by AIIMS said on Sunday.

An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday noted that the government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

'It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,' the OM had stated.

However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on Monday.