AIADMK faces vertical split as 25 MLAs back Vijay govt; EPS axes 26 rebels

The AIADMK is teetering on the brink of a split as internal divisions deepen following a contentious trust vote, leading to the removal of key leaders and accusations of unilateral decision-making.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay delivers a speech at the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, in Chennai, May 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Edappadi K Palaniswami removed several rebel leaders from their party posts following the confidence vote.

C Ve Shanmugam claims the removal of rebel leaders is invalid and accuses Palaniswami of acting against the party's interests.

Shanmugam alleges Palaniswami favoured his family and unilaterally decided on electoral alliances, including with the BJP.

Both Shanmugam and Velumani have called for the return of expelled leaders like TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala to strengthen the AIADMK.

Post-poll rumblings in the All India Anna Daravida Munnetra Kazhagam snowball into an imminent vertical split with one group led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday voting against the government in the assembly on the trust vote while the other defied the party diktat and sided with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam regime.

Hours after the confidence vote proceedings in the House, where 25 MLAs from the rival faction of the AIADMK voted in favour of the C Joseph Vijay-led government, Palaniswami removed rebel leaders including C Ve Shanmugam, SP Velumani, R Kamaraj, C Vijayabaskar and Natham R Viswanathan from their respective party posts.

Anti-defection law implications

Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai claimed that provisions of the anti-defection law, if invoked, would apply against the AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the government. In total, 26 office-bearers were removed from their party posts by Palaniswami.

Inbadurai, quoting Supreme Court rulings said that the party's duly recognised leadership alone --Palaniswami-- can appoint the whip and MLAs cannot themselves appoint a whip. Also, the apex court had ruled that a "legislature party" and a "political party" are distinct, and that the 10th Schedule of the Constitution recognises only the "political party."

Accordingly, the order issued by Agri Krishnamurthy alone (whip appointed by the official leadership of Palaniswami) is legally valid and binding on MLAs. Palaniswami himself said in the Assembly in the trust vote that AIADMK MLAs must vote against the government.

Reacting to the party's disciplinary action, Shanmugam said their removal was "invalid," and Palaniswami does not have the authority to do so. He wondered how action could be taken when leaders have said that the poll debacle should be examined and suitable action must be taken to strengthen the party including by convening the general council.

Speaking to reporters here, Shanmugam said the party general secretary had not sought any explanation before initiating the action.

Shanmugam, flanked by other rebel leaders including Vijayabaskar, accused Palaniswami of working against party's interests.

Accusations against Palaniswami

He traced the party's long history and said that though party had lost in polls in the past, top leaders ensured victory in subsequent polls through strategy. However, Palaniswami did not consult the office-bearers and acted unilateraly in deciding matters including electoral alliances. He was only keen on expelling leaders and not on strengthening the party.

Shanmugam accused Palaniswami of favouring his own family and alleged that the party general secretary was opposed to making Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan the chief minister with support also from the DMK. All of a sudden, Palaniswami forged election alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2026 polls. He does not solicit the views of the party leaders and he acts unilaterally. Palaniswami did not honour the assurance of giving one Rajya Sabha seat to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam. It later went to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam fold.

In several segments, the AIADMK has gone to the third spot. The party has been facing electoral defeats continuously and the party is on the path of a steady decline.

Both Shanmugam and Velumani demanded that all the expelled leaders including TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala be brought into the party to strengthen it.

Loyalists defend Palaniswami

Meanwhile, Palaniswami loyalist KP Munusamy slammed chief minister Vijay for visiting rebel leaders and asked if it was fair and if this was what 'thooya sakthi' (pure force).

Lashing out at the rival faction leaders, he wondered why were they earlier okay to making Thirumavalavan CM and "them ministers."

"I don't understand, wasn't that an alliance with DMK," the AIADMK deputy general secretary asked.

He further questioned the rationale behind former DMK ministers the contacting the rebel leaders and asked if there was a desire for cabinet posts.

Palaniswami follower Agri Krishnamurthi rejected Shanmugam's allegations and blamed him for spreading unfounded allegations and asserted that Palaniswami did not have any problem in VCK chief Thirumavalan becoming the CM.