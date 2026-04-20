How AI Can Empower Women Journalists In India

Artificial Intelligence is transforming journalism, presenting a significant opportunity for women journalists in India to enhance their skills and drive positive change in the media landscape.

Key Points Artificial Intelligence is reshaping journalism, offering opportunities for women journalists to become more tech-savvy.

AI can enhance the speed and quality of journalistic work by assisting in data collection and content delivery.

Journalists must ensure accuracy when using AI in reporting, as AI works on human-generated context and can produce errors.

Adopting AI tools and upgrading technical skills is essential for women journalists to stay relevant in the evolving media landscape.

Promoting AI in regional languages can help deliver information directly to people in their local languages, especially in rural areas.

Noting that Artificial Intelligence is reshaping journalism, Principal Secretary (Information and Publicity), Maharashtra, Brijesh Singh said on Monday that women scribes should treat this technological shift as an opportunity to become more tech-savvy and drive positive change.

Addressing a workshop on "Women, Media and Technology", Singh, the director of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the Maharashtra government, said AI is not just a tool for information but a powerful medium that can enhance the speed and quality of journalistic work.

AI: A Powerful Tool for Modern Journalism

"In the fast-changing information and technology landscape, artificial intelligence is bringing significant changes to journalism. Women journalists should look at these changes as opportunities and become more technology-friendly," he said.

The workshop was jointly organised by the National Commission for Women and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

Singh noted that while AI can assist in data collection, translation and multi-platform content delivery, it must be used with caution.

Ensuring Accuracy and Ethical Use of AI in Reporting

"Artificial intelligence works on human-generated context, so there is always a possibility of errors. Journalists must ensure that the context is accurate while using AI in reporting," he said.

Highlighting its practical benefits, he said AI can reduce manual effort and allow journalists to focus more on in-depth work.

Skill Development and the Future of Journalism

"By saving time on routine tasks, AI enables journalists to devote more time to analytical and research-oriented reporting," Singh added.

He said women journalists, who report across beats such as politics, entertainment and crime, stand to benefit significantly from adopting such tools.

Emphasising the need for skill development, Singh urged institutions to support training initiatives.

"To stay relevant and ahead in journalism, it is essential for women to adopt AI tools and upgrade their technical skills," he said, calling for structured training programmes in the field.

Promoting AI in Regional Languages

He also stressed the importance of expanding the use of AI beyond English.

"There is a need to remove the language barrier by promoting AI in regional languages. Indic AI tools can help deliver information directly to people in their local languages, especially in rural areas," Singh said.

He stressed that an ethical framework is crucial while working in the AI field. Such guidelines have been developed in Europe, and India too needs a similar regulatory approach," he added.

The Indian government has been actively promoting the use of AI across various sectors, including media and journalism. Concerns around misinformation and ethical AI usage are also being discussed by MeitY and other regulatory bodies. Training programs for journalists in AI tools are expected to increase in the coming years.