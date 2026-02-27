Siddaramaiah Calls for Ethical AI Use, Protecting Artists in AVGC-XR

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah champions the ethical integration of Artificial Intelligence within the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector, ensuring human creativity remains at the forefront.

Key Points Karnataka is committed to the AVGC-XR sector, aiming to be the 'Creative Capital' of the Digital World.

CM Siddaramaiah stresses the importance of ethical AI usage in the AVGC-XR sector, focusing on protecting intellectual property and ensuring fair compensation for artists.

The state government is implementing its third AVGC-XR Policy for 2024-2029, providing incentives and infrastructure support to nurture the ecosystem.

Karnataka aims to expand digital creative clusters beyond Bengaluru to cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi-Dharwad.

The AVGC-XR sector in Karnataka has the potential to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, requiring structured skill development and integration into mainstream education.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Artificial Intelligence must remain a tool to enhance human creativity and not replace artists, stressing ethical use, protection of intellectual property and fair compensation in the AVGC-XR sector.

He also called upon industry leaders to invest in original content, educational institutions to modernise curricula, young creators to dream fearlessly and global partners to collaborate with Karnataka.

Speaking after inaugurating the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX- Games, Animation and Visual Effects Conference, themed "Evolution Reloaded", here, he said Karnataka's commitment to the AVGC-XR sector was not recent or reactive, asserting, "We have been pioneers."

Siddaramaiah recalled that in 2017, Karnataka became the first state in India to implement a dedicated (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics) AVGC policy.

"That decision was driven by foresight, recognising that content creation would become as powerful as code creation," he said.

"Today, GAFX represents the next great frontier. The Games, Animation and Visual Effects sector is no longer a small creative industry. In the era of digital revolution, immersive media, streaming platforms, e-sports, and extended reality, GAFX is shaping how humanity experiences stories, culture, education and even governance," he said.

The CM said the government is implementing its third AVGC-XR Policy for 2024-2029, reflecting sustained commitment to the sector.

"Our AVGC-XR Policy has provided incentives, infrastructure support, skill-building initiatives, incubation systems, and institutional collaboration to nurture this ecosystem," he said.

Ethical AI Usage in the AVGC-XR Sector

On Artificial Intelligence, Siddaramaiah said it is transforming content pipelines and enhancing productivity, but cautioned that it must remain a tool and not a substitute for human imagination.

"Technology should amplify human potential, not erase it. The soul of storytelling is human emotion, something no algorithm can replicate in its fullness," he said.

Calling for ethical usage of AI, he said, "Respect for intellectual property, data privacy, fair compensation, and skill upgradation must be central."

Expansion Beyond Bengaluru

Emphasising expansion beyond Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said digital creative clusters are being promoted in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and other emerging cities.

"We want the next great game designer or VFX innovator to emerge not only from the capital, but from every district of Karnataka," he said.

The CM said Karnataka should be known not only as the Silicon Valley of India but also as the "Creative Capital" of the Digital World.

Siddaramaiah said the state is reimagining tourism through Augmented Reality and integrating immersive AVGC-XR technologies into education, medical training through simulation, and digital preservation of cultural heritage.

He said the sector is both an economic and civilisational opportunity, empowering youth and enabling rural talent to create global content.

With the potential to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, the sector would generate employment across design, coding, storytelling, music, motion capture, AI modelling and production management, he said.

Calling for structured skill development, the CM said educational institutions must integrate AVGC-XR skills into mainstream education.

Outlining five strategic priorities, Siddaramaiah said the state would focus on building a future-ready talent pipeline, strengthening infrastructure, supporting startups and original intellectual property, expanding opportunities beyond Bengaluru, and building global partnerships.

While encouraging innovation in animation and gaming, he said, "We must also uphold responsibility, promoting ethical game design that avoids glorifying violence, safeguards the mental well-being of children, and encourages creativity, critical thinking and positive social values."

The chief minister assured that the government is committed to policies that protect human creators and users while empowering them with new tools.

"We will ensure that progress is inclusive. The digital revolution must not widen inequality; it must democratise opportunity," he said.