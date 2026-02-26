HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru GAFX 2026 to Highlight AVGC-XR Sector

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 26, 2026 21:18 IST

Bengaluru GAFX 2026 is set to highlight the future of India's AVGC-XR industry, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at major film projects and focusing on the impact of AI on creative technology.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru GAFX 2026 will showcase the latest innovations in the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector.
  • The conference will feature a behind-the-scenes look at 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and Oscar-nominated films like 'Cardboard' and 'The Lost Bus'.
  • A key focus of GAFX 2026 is the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on animation, VFX, and gaming.
  • Karnataka aims to become a global hub for original IP, next-generation storytelling, and immersive innovation in the AVGC sector.

The Karnataka government, in collaboration with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry, will host the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX 2026, one of the country's largest AVGC-XR conferences and exhibitions, from February 27.

The three-day summit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, along with actor Sudeepa Sanjeev, among other dignitaries.

 

It will bring together creators, studios, technologists, investors, policymakers, global studios, education leaders and industry bodies from India and abroad, reinforcing Karnataka's position as a leading hub for the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) creative technology ecosystem, officials said.

GAFX 2026 Highlights: Exclusive Showcases and Deep Dives

According to a statement, a major highlight of GAFX 2026 will be the first-ever exclusive behind-the-scenes showcase of 'Kantara: Chapter 1', offering audiences and industry professionals a rare look into the making of one of India's most anticipated cinematic projects.

For the first time, GAFX will also present a deep dive into the making of the Oscar-nominated animated short film 'Cardboard' by DNEG Animation, as well as a craft session on the Oscar-nominated feature 'The Lost Bus' by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), it said.

These sessions will be joined by other high-profile behind-the-scenes and making-of presentations, including Deadpool and Wolverine: The Art of Blood and Guts by Framestore and a behind-the-scenes session on Netflix's hit animated show 'Kurukshetra' by HiTech Animation Studios, the statement said.

Karnataka's Vision for the AVGC Sector

IT Minister Priyank Kharge said Bengaluru GAFX has emerged as one of the most important platforms for India's AVGC sector, bringing together talent, technology, policy and global opportunity.

The theme for this year 'Evolution Reloaded' reflects Karnataka's belief that the next phase of growth in creative industries will be driven by the convergence of human imagination and deep technology, especially AI and real-time systems, he said.

"Our focus is to move from being only a services powerhouse to becoming a global hub for original IP, next-generation storytelling and immersive innovation, built from Karnataka for the world," he added.

AI's Transformative Impact on AVGC

Officials said a major focus of GAFX 2026 will be Artificial Intelligence and its transformative impact on animation, VFX and gaming, with dedicated tracks examining how AI is reshaping creative pipelines.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Budget 2026: The Business Of IP Remains Unfinished
