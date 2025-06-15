HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI plane crash: Panel may frame SOPs to prevent tragedies in future

AI plane crash: Panel may frame SOPs to prevent tragedies in future

Source: PTI
June 15, 2025 23:29 IST

Air India plane crash: Govt constituted high-level committee to meet first time on Monday

IMAGE: A crane removes the wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The first meeting of the high-level multi-disciplinary committee set up by the government to look into the Ahmedabad plane crash will be held on Monday in New Delhi, sources said.

The panel, chaired by the home secretary, is expected to submit its report in three months.

 

The committee will have its first meeting on Monday afternoon, the sources said.

The committee is expected to focus on "formulating Standard Operating Procedures for preventing such occurrences in the future".

A separate investigation is also being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is looking into the technical aspects of the crash.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said while the AAIB investigation will handle the technical aspects, the high-level committee will provide a holistic, policy-oriented roadmap for future safeguards.

The black box of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane that crashed on Thursday was recovered from the site on Friday evening.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one person survived.

Source: PTI
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
Air India crash: 'Engines lost power at critical stage'
Crashed AI plane's comprehensive check was due in Dec
Engine failure or bird-hit: What caused AI plane crash?
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
