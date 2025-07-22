HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing, all safe

AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing, all safe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 22, 2025 20:53 IST

x

An Air India A321 plane's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon, and all passengers and crew members are safe.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe.

 

"The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added.

The flight, operated with an A321 aircraft, landed at 12:12 pm at the Delhi airport, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Engine fails mid-air, AI flight makes emergency landing
Engine fails mid-air, AI flight makes emergency landing
IndiGo flight lands in Pak after passenger falls ill
IndiGo flight lands in Pak after passenger falls ill
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
'In Those 10 Secs, Something Very Critical Happened'
'In Those 10 Secs, Something Very Critical Happened'
Narrow escape for 240 passengers as Singapore Airlines jet catches fire
Narrow escape for 240 passengers as Singapore Airlines jet catches fire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet India's Vice Presidents

webstory image 2

7 Things You Didn't Know About Your Brain

webstory image 3

Meet Bollywood's Parsi Directors

VIDEOS

Thousands pay last respects to VS Achuthanandan in Thiruvananthapuram0:54

Thousands pay last respects to VS Achuthanandan in...

Watch: Moment When British Fighter Jet Finally Left Kerala1:01

Watch: Moment When British Fighter Jet Finally Left Kerala

Dimple Yadav accuses Govt of not hearing Oppn voices in Lok Sabha0:15

Dimple Yadav accuses Govt of not hearing Oppn voices in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD