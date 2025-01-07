HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » AI flight makes emergency landing after engine failure mid-air

AI flight makes emergency landing after engine failure mid-air

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 10:22 IST

x

A Delhi bound Air India flight made an emergency landing after one of its engines shuts off mid-air, sources in the airport said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Air India on X

According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

 

It returned an hour later after circling over Bengaluru city for some time, the sources added.

"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," another source told PTI.

He also said that no untoward incident happened and all the passengers were safe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

IndiGo flight lands in Pak after passenger falls ill
IndiGo flight lands in Pak after passenger falls ill
Alcohol on 1st Surat-Bangkok flight runs out? AI says...
Alcohol on 1st Surat-Bangkok flight runs out? AI says...
IB officer held over false bomb alert on flight
IB officer held over false bomb alert on flight
Flyer's phone catches fire on Delhi-bound flight
Flyer's phone catches fire on Delhi-bound flight
Drunk woman threatens to blow up AirAsia Mumbai flight
Drunk woman threatens to blow up AirAsia Mumbai flight

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Neha-Angad's Trip To Melbourne

webstory image 2

12 Yummy, Yummy Street Foods Of North India!

webstory image 3

7 Indian Flatbreads In Top World Bread Rankings

VIDEOS

Rudraksh Baba steals the show at Mahakumbh with 11,000 Rudrakshas in 108 garlands!1:31

Rudraksh Baba steals the show at Mahakumbh with 11,000...

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai Airport1:12

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai...

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge2:35

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD