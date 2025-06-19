HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
A Tearful Farewell To Air India Pilot

June 19, 2025

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the mortal remains of Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the ill fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, was brought to the Sewri Christian cemetery in central Mumbai for the last rites.

Clive lived with his parents and younger sister in Goregaon, north west Mumbai. His remains were kept at his home in Goregaon for family and friends to pay homage before being taken to the cemetery.

 

IMAGE: Family and friends pay the last respects to Clive Kunder, here and below. Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

