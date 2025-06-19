A Tearful Farewell To Air India Pilot

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the mortal remains of Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the ill fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, was brought to the Sewri Christian cemetery in central Mumbai for the last rites.

Clive lived with his parents and younger sister in Goregaon, north west Mumbai. His remains were kept at his home in Goregaon for family and friends to pay homage before being taken to the cemetery.

