Vikrant Massey Mourns AI Pilot Clive Kunder

Vikrant Massey Mourns AI Pilot Clive Kunder

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 13, 2025 10:35 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Clive Kunder/Instagram

Vikrant Massey lost his family friend, Clive Kunder, in the tragic Air India plane crash on June 12.

In an Instagram post, Vikrant offered condolences to the victims and their families, revealing Clive was the first officer on the AI 171 flight, which crashed minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport.

'My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today,' he posted.

'It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected,' he expressed grief.

He clarified in another post: 'The unfortunately deceased Mr Clive Kundra was not my cousin. The Kunders are our family friends.'

First Officer Clive Kunder, a young pilot with Mangaluru roots, was a resident of Mumbai. He had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had 8,200 hours of flying experience.

 

REDIFF MOVIES
