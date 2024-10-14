News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Ahead of Maha polls, no toll at Mumbai entry points

Ahead of Maha polls, no toll at Mumbai entry points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 14, 2024 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. The five entry points are Dahisar in the western suburbs, Mulund in the central suburbs, Vashi and Airoli in Navi Mumbai, and Teen Haath Naka in Thane.

IMAGE: There will be no toll fee at five entry points into Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday, he said.

 

The Maharashtra cabinet also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Discontent brews within Maharashtra's ruling alliance
Discontent brews within Maharashtra's ruling alliance
Shinde: Maharashtra elections likely to be held in...
Shinde: Maharashtra elections likely to be held in...
How Haryana outcome would impact Maha seat talks
How Haryana outcome would impact Maha seat talks
Ananya's As Pretty As A Rose
Ananya's As Pretty As A Rose
India-focused funds log first weekly redemption...
India-focused funds log first weekly redemption...
1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP
1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP
Steve Smith back at No 4 for India Tests
Steve Smith back at No 4 for India Tests
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra

What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra

At Dussehra rallies, Uddhav, Shinde spar over Hindutva

At Dussehra rallies, Uddhav, Shinde spar over Hindutva

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances