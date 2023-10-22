News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Agniveer from Maharashtra dies in Siachen: Army

Agniveer from Maharashtra dies in Siachen: Army

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 22, 2023 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Agniveer died in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer, Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra.

 

The Siachen glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

The exact details of Laxman's death is not immediately known.

"Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again," the Fire and Fury Corps said on 'X'.

"All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Army introduces common entrance exam for Agniveers
Army introduces common entrance exam for Agniveers
Having problem with Agnipath, then don't join: HC
Having problem with Agnipath, then don't join: HC
Govt announces jobs for Agniveers as protests erupt
Govt announces jobs for Agniveers as protests erupt
FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities in Oct
FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities in Oct
Rejected Clinton's $5bn to halt 1998 N-tests: Sharif
Rejected Clinton's $5bn to halt 1998 N-tests: Sharif
Factors that will drive the markets this week
Factors that will drive the markets this week
Ross Taylor sees India as favourites to win World Cup
Ross Taylor sees India as favourites to win World Cup
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why no military honours for Agniveer? Army explains

Why no military honours for Agniveer? Army explains

Sons Of Fruit-Seller, Tailor, Farmer Top Agniveers

Sons Of Fruit-Seller, Tailor, Farmer Top Agniveers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances