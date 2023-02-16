News
Army introduces online common entrance exam for Agniveers

Army introduces online common entrance exam for Agniveers

Source: PTI
February 16, 2023 22:44 IST
The army has issued notifications on the modification in recruitment procedure for Agniveers and others.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The notifications for registration have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website.

Online registrations for applications are now open from February 16 to March 15 where candidates can apply according to their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other qualification requirements, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The army has announced modification to the recruitment procedure for "junior commissioned officer/other ranks/Agniveers," it said.

 

According to the modified recruitment procedure, a computer-based online common entrance exam (CEE) will be conducted before the recruitment rally.

The army had recently put out advertisements regarding the change in the process, in various newspapers. The recruitment will be carried out in three stages.

In stage one, all candidates who have registered and applied online on the website will undergo the CEE.

In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) where they will undergo physical fitness test and physical measurement test, the statement said.

Finally in stage three, the selected candidates will undergo medical tests.

The computer-based online CEE is planned to be conducted at 175 to 180 examination centres all over India, between April 17-30, it said.

Educational videos on 'How to register' and 'How to appear' in the online entrance exam have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website, and on YouTube, the ministry said.

Cost of fee for the online CEE is Rs 500 per candidate where 50 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Indian Army. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 during online registration of application. They can also give five choices of places for appearing in the online CEE, it said.

The changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country, the statement said.

It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative commitments in their conduct besides reducing the number of candidates going for medical examination, it said.

The process will become more streamlined, simpler to execute and is in keeping with current technology, the statement said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

