News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Aghast at TMC's decision to abstain from VP poll: Margaret Alva

Aghast at TMC's decision to abstain from VP poll: Margaret Alva

By Sanjeev Chopra
July 23, 2022 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva Saturday described the prevailing differences in the non-BJP camp as a "family quarrel", and asserted they are making efforts to unite for the 2024 challenge.

IMAGE: Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

The Opposition was clear it does not want a one-party rule and that the Constitution has to be defended and democratic institutions protected, said 80-year-old Alva, who faces an uphill task in the August 6 vice presidential poll in which she is up against ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In an interview to PTI, the former governor said the "tragedy" of today's democratic system is that the mandate of people does not prevail and muscle-power, money power, and threats change the composition of the elected framework.

 

Responding to frequent disruptions in Parliament, the multi-term parliamentarian said it is happening because the Chair is "unable" to work out compromises whereby the Opposition's point of view is considered.

She wondered how a democracy could function when the government's slogan seemingly is 'my way or no way'.

On dynastic politics, Alva said there is nothing wrong in children of politicians coming in but they have to win elections and the confidence of people.

Alva also said she is "aghast" at the Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from the vice presidential poll as the party's chief, Mamata Banerjee, has been leading the movement to unite the Opposition.

There is no way she can help the BJP win, Alva said. "There's enough time for Mamata Banerjee to change her mind."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sanjeev Chopra
 
Print this article
TMC, AAP skip Margaret Alva's nomination filing
TMC, AAP skip Margaret Alva's nomination filing
Another comeback for Gandhi family loyalist Alva
Another comeback for Gandhi family loyalist Alva
Do Sonia, Rahul Know What They Are Doing?
Do Sonia, Rahul Know What They Are Doing?
Rise above politics: Prez Kovind in farewell speech
Rise above politics: Prez Kovind in farewell speech
Cong slams Smriti Irani over Goa bar; Min hits back
Cong slams Smriti Irani over Goa bar; Min hits back
Delhi riots: Court denies interim bail to Sharjeel Imam
Delhi riots: Court denies interim bail to Sharjeel Imam
'Two legends, one frame'
'Two legends, one frame'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Can Modi Unite The Opposition?

Can Modi Unite The Opposition?

Meet NDA's Vice President nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar

Meet NDA's Vice President nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances