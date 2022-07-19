News
TMC, AAP absent as Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva files nomination

TMC, AAP absent as Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva files nomination

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 19, 2022 14:42 IST
Joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the post and was accompanied by a host of leaders.

IMAGE: Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva after filing her nomination papers, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

Alva, 80, is pitted against National Democratic Alliance's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening.

 

Several opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were present during her nomination filing.

The Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, the Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Tiruchi Siva, the Communist Party of India-Marxist's Sitaram Yechury, the Communist Party of India's D Raja and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Vaiko were also present during the nomination filing.

No leader from the Trinamool Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party was present during the nomination filing of the joint opposition candidate.

Both the parties were not represented at the opposition meeting that decided on fielding Alva as their consensus candidate, but Pawar had said that he is in touch with both TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as AAP convener and Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Tuesday is the last date for submission of nominations for the vice presidential election.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge," Alva had said on Monday while thanking opposition parties who have supported her candidature.

Former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday in the presence of leaders from 17 opposition parties.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president's election.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
