Rediff.com  » News » After Uddhav, Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

After Uddhav, Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 25, 2023 16:17 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his meeting with Pawar at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

The top Aam Aadmi Party leader on Wednesday met former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's Bandra home to seek support for AAP's fight against the BJP-ruled Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

 

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met their West Bengal peer Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance.

The Centre last Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
