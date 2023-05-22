News
AAP to hold mega rally against Centre's ordinance

AAP to hold mega rally against Centre's ordinance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 22, 2023 16:50 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it will organise a 'maha rally' on June 11 against the Centre's 'black ordinance' that effectively gives the lieutenant governor control over administrative services, negating a Supreme Court order in favour of the Kejriwal dispensation.

IMAGE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference in the presence of Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and party MP Sandeep Pathak, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

This ordinance shows that the Centre will impose 'dictatorial decisions' like this on the country, AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said at a press conference.

He also appealed to people to join the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

 

"This black ordinance has made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre will impose dictatorial decisions like this on the country. Therefore, the AAP has decided to launch a campaign against it along with the people of Delhi.

"On June 11, the people of Delhi will gather for a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan against this ordinance," he said.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar here and called for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Kejriwal said he would meet leaders of various parties to ensure that any bill brought to replace the recent central ordinance is not passed in Rajya Sabha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Kejriwal plans to seek allies in fight with Centre
'Semi-final for 2024 polls': Nitish backs Kejriwal
Whatever happened in Delhi is a wake-up call: Mufti
Car driver booked for techie's death in Bengaluru rain
CBI: Wanhkede trying to show SRK messages as...
NGO sues BBC for defamation over Modi documentary
TCS inks JV with Google Cloud for AI offerings
