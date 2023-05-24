News
Kejriwal meets Uddhav to seek support for fight against Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 24, 2023 13:17 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena-UBT head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

IMAGE: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal meets Shiv Sena-UBT head Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre's ordinance.

 

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
