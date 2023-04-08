News
Rediff.com  » News » Madam President takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI

Madam President takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 08, 2023 14:16 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took her maiden sortie in a fighter aircraft at Tezpur air base in Assam.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu taking a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI photo

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.

"Achcha laga (felt good)," President Murmu told reporters after completing her 25-minute sortie.

 

President Murmu, who was on a three-day trip to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati.

IMAGE: President Murmu poses for a photo as she lands at Tezpur Air Force Station after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After landing at Tezpur, President Murmu received a guard of honour by IAF personnel, followed by an official briefing on her flight aboard the Sukhoi aircraft.

She then reached the hangar wearing the flying suit, and waved to the waiting journalists before climbing the ladder to board the aircraft.

IMAGE: President Murmu waves after taking the sortie. Photograph: ANI photo

The President also posed with her pilot and other officials in front of the aircraft.

After sitting in the cockpit, a woman officer helped her put on the helmet and complete other technicalities.

She waved from the cockpit just seconds before the aircraft canopy was shut.

IMAGE: The President lands at Tezpur Air Force Station after taking the sortie. Photograph: ANI Photo

Alighting from the aircraft after the 25-minute sortie, she again posed with the group captain and waved to the waiting journalists.

Though no media interaction was scheduled with the President, she said 'achcha laga' (felt good) when a waiting journalist asked her how the sortie was.

IMAGE: The President, supreme commander of the Indian Armed forces, before taking the sortie. Photograph: PTI Photo

President Murmu is the third President after Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil to take a sortie in a fighter aircraft.

Her predecessors, however, had taken their rides from Pune air base.

Wrapping up her Assam tour, the President left Tezpur around 12.30 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
