VIP darshan in temples should be provided sans inconvenience to public: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 23, 2022 19:39 IST
The Madras high court bench in Madurai on Wednesday said people were 'frustrated' with the VIP culture, especially in temples, and issued a slew of directions regarding special darshan at a well-known shrine in Tamil Nadu.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

VIP entry must be restricted only to themselves and their family members, but not the relatives, Justice S M Subramaniam said while hearing a petition regarding the famous Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple at Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district.

 

"There can be no argument that some people deserve special darshan. However, such treatment is reserved only for the special offices which the persons are holding, but not for the individual per se. In most developed countries, the state protects only few at the top position, that is, constitutional dignitaries and the rest is to manage its securities. Certain special privileges shall not come in the way of equality of the citizens," the judge noted.

"People are frustrated with VIP culture, more specifically in closed premises like temple, as the devotees are made to suffer on account of special darshan to VIPs and other important persons. People are lamenting and in fact cursing," he added.

The temple administration was duty bound to ensure VIP darshan is provided without causing any inconvenience to the public darshan.

The list of VIPs is already notified by the government of Tamil Nadu and the said list of VIPs must be maintained by the temple administration, the court said.

"It is made clear that special entry to VIPs should not result in infringement of the right of equality to the devotee/general public waiting for darshan. VIP entry must be restricted only to the VIPs and to their family members, but not the relatives," the judge noted.

The VIPs may be accompanied by the security guards deputed along with them but it should be made clear that staff members and other departmental personnel may not be allowed to have special darshan along with the VIPs, the judge said.

The staff members or personnel must be allowed to have darshan only through paid queue or free darshan line along with other devotees, the judge said.

Devotees worship God on religious faith and therefore there cannot be any discrimination amongst the devotees, as the VIPs are also attending the temple for darshan as devotee.

"God alone is VIP. If any VIP causes any inconvenience to the public devotees, then such a VIP is committing religious sin, which will not be forgiven by the God...thus, it is made clear that the public servants, from various government departments, who all are not falling under the category of VIP, or any other person, devotees or donors shall not be allowed to have special darshan by creating a separate queue system or along with VIP in the temple," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
