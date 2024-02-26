News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Inappropriately dressed' farmer denied entry in B'luru metro

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2024 14:36 IST
Bengaluru Metro on Monday sacked a security supervisor for allegedly barring a farmer from using its train services for being "inappropriately dressed."

Photograph: Kind courtesy @DeepakN172/X

A commuter had posted a video of the February 18 incident at Rajajinagar Metro station on 'X'.

"Unbelievable....Is metro only for VIPs? Is there a dress code to use metro? I appreciate actions of Karthik C Airani, who fought for the right of a farmer at Rajajinagar metro station. We need more such heroes everywhere," he said.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said: "Namma (Bengaluru) metro is an inclusive public transport. This Rajajinagar incident is probed and the services of the security supervisor is terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the passenger."

 

The video was later shared by many on different social media platforms criticising the BMRCL for the act of its security staff.

In the video posted by the commuter on February 24, the security supervisor was seen barring the farmer from using the metro services for not being "appropriately dressed."

A commuter who was standing in line for a security check next to the farmer immediately intervened and questioned the security staff as to on what basis he was not allowing him to use the services.

He fought on behalf of the farmer for his right as a citizen with a valid ticket to use the metro and also said he did not have any items in his sack that are prohibited from bringing into the metro. He also asked the security staff to show him a rule which mandates a dress code for commuters of the metro and further questioned if this mode of transport was only restricted to VIPs.

After the argument, the commuter told the farmer to tag along with him and ensured he travelled in the metro.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
