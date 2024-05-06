News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After Indore candidate joins BJP, Cong appeals for NOTA

After Indore candidate joins BJP, Cong appeals for NOTA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2024 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid the Congress' appeal to voters to opt for NOTA in the Indore Lok Sabha poll, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has said the BJP will encourage the people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joins hands with former Congress leader Akshay Kanti Bam after he joined the BJP in Indore on April 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP held a meeting in Indore late Sunday night where a discussion was held on how to increase the voting percentage in the Indore Lok Sabha seat.

Polling in Indore, where the Congress is out of race after its candidate withdrew his nomination, is scheduled on May 13.

There are a total of 14 candidates in the fray, including BJP's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani. Nine of the candidates are contesting as independents.

The Indore Lok Sabha seat is held by the BJP for last 35 years.

 

After the meeting on Sunday, Deputy CM Devda, who is the in-charge of BJP's Indore cluster, told reporters, "It was discussed in the meeting that maximum voting should be held in the Indore Lok Sabha constituency."

The BJP will motivate people to come out in large numbers to vote and make the party win the Indore Lok Sabha seat with an overwhelming majority, he said.

Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "There was a discussion in the meeting on how to increase the voting percentage in Indore. We want Indore to become the number one Lok Sabha seat in the country in terms of voting."

State cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat and local BJP MLAs attended the meeting held at the local party office.

Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination on April 29 and joined the BJP.

Following this, the Congress has been appealing to voters to press the NOTA (None of the Above) option on the electronic voting machines "to teach the BJP a lesson".

The BJP has renominated Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat.

There are 25.13 lakh eligible voters in Indore, which witnessed 69 per cent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Vijayvargiya has said the BJP aims to win the Indore Lok Sabha seat this time by a margin of more than eight lakh votes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jolt to Cong as Indore nominee joins BJP before polls
Jolt to Cong as Indore nominee joins BJP before polls
'BJP murdered democracy in Surat'
'BJP murdered democracy in Surat'
Why is Modi nervous even in BJP bastions: Cong
Why is Modi nervous even in BJP bastions: Cong
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
K'taka: Mom throws son into crocodile-infested river
K'taka: Mom throws son into crocodile-infested river
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
Service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know
The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'People Will Ensure BJP Pays For Murder'

'People Will Ensure BJP Pays For Murder'

I use Rs 15L watch: Cong Indore nominee rejects 'deal'

I use Rs 15L watch: Cong Indore nominee rejects 'deal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances